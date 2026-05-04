Bitcoin Tops $80,000 After A 3-Month Wait—What Happens To Ethereum Next?

A leading cryptocurrency analyst predicted on Monday a bullish breakout for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) if it closes above the crucial resistance at $2,375.
Why The Level Holds Significance
In an X post, Ali Martinez highlighted ETH testing the upper resistance of a descending 4-hour channel at $2,375, a level that previously triggered rejections.
“Failure to clear this barrier could trigger a retracement to the channel’s lower boundary, currently near $2,210,” Martinez projected. “However, if ETH gains the strength to print a daily close above the $2,375 resistance, a 7% bullish breakout could follow, targeting the next structural high at $2,550.
Martinez added that repeated tests weaken resistance.
What Next For ETH?
Derivatives market was heating up, with open interest in ETH futures surging 8.13% over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass. The majority of retail traders on Binance were positioned bullish, while most whales also placed a higher number of longs vis-à-vis shorts.
The Bull Bear Power indicator, meanwhile, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Buy” signal for ETH, according to TradingView.
The Awesome Oscillator, which compares recent market movements to historic market movements, also flipped bullish, according to TradingView.
Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $2,358.63, up 2.14% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
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