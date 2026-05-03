Cryptocurrency markets held steady as stock futures jumped Sunday, driven by fresh developments in the U.S.–Iran conflict following President Donald Trump's "Project Freedom" announcement.

Overnight Spike For Crypto Market

Bitcoin picked up momentum late in the evening, climbing to an intraday high of $79,400 as bulls set their sights on a breakout above $80,000.

Ethereum also gained but faced resistance from the bears at $2,250. Dogecoin was up over 3.70% in the last 24 hours.

Over $160 million was liquidated in the past 24 hours, predominantly in short positions, according to Coinglass data.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 1.80% over the last 24 hours to $58.44 billion. However, both retail and whale traders on Binance derivatives continued to lean bearish on the asset.

“Fear” sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.57 trillion, up 0.29% over the last 24 hours.

Stocks Futures Rise

Stock futures ticked higher overnight on Sunday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 21 points, or 0.03%, as of 8:49 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.14%.

Trump announced on Truth Social a new initiative called "Project Freedom," aimed at helping ships and crews from non-involved countries "safely" navigate out of the Strait of Hormuz.

"If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully," Trump added.

On Saturday, Trump said he is reviewing a new Iranian proposal to end the conflict, but cast doubt on whether it would be acceptable.

Is Bitcoin Bottom In?

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency commentator on X, highlighted Bitcoin’s nearly decade-long ascending trendline, with every touch preceding a "massive expansion" historically.

"With Bitcoin recently dipping to $65,000, it has held above this trendline again, suggesting the bottom could be in," the analyst said.

Michaël van de Poppe, another prominent cryptocurrency commentator on X, describes Bitcoin’s drop to $60,000 in February as one of its "strongest" corrections ever.

"In that light, it came relatively close to the 200-Week MA and that’s where the price of Bitcoin stalls quite often," Van De Poppe said. "That means: we can easily run to $92,000-$95,000 without any breakdown of the bear market trend, and we can easily start a bull market from here."

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