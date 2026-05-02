The Journey To A Million In BTC

When Finman was just 12, his grandmother gave him $1,000 for college savings, which he instead put into Bitcoin. This was back in 2011, when Bitcoin hovered around $10, fetching him nearly 100 BTC.

“I kept buying and growing, and you make your best to predict,” Finman said in a podcast in November 2025. “A lot of it was, you know, just doing what I could as a teenager to pull in money.”

Bitcoin then showed its magic, skyrocketing to $16,000 by 2017. Finman was 18 by then and officially became a millionaire.

BTC Not A Get-Rich-Quick Scheme For Finman

Finman appeared in a CNBC interview later in 2017, where he was super bullish about the cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin to me is not just an investment, it’s not just a maybe a get-rich-quick scheme, as a lot of people put it. I see it as the future of currency. I see it as the future of the financial system,” he said.

Finman also owned up to the bet with his parents: if he hit 18 as a millionaire, they wouldn’t force him to go to college, with a rather triumphant laugh.

While his precise, real-time holdings aren’t publicly known, a Business Insider report estimated them at around 423 BTC in 2021.

Finman’s Other Endeavors

Finman tapped his Bitcoin profits to bootstrap his companies. He launched Botangle, an education startup offering an alternative learning platform for students.

He went on to launch FinFund, a venture capital fund targeting disruptive technologies, featuring investments in blockchain, AI, and space exploration startups.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $76,901.92, down 1.15% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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