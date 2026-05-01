Bitcoin At $78,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike 2% On Friday

Bitcoin is up to $78,000 as strength in the stock market is lifting risk sentiment.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 78,930 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $285.59 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $14.8 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $23.6 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Zcash, Humanity Protocol and Venice Token.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Trader Crypto Tony said Bitcoin is showing strong upward momentum, with price action improving over the past day.

He noted that if this momentum continues through the weekend, Bitcoin could see further expansion or a breakout-type move in the near term.

Analyst Rekt Capital said Bitcoin is testing the 21-week exponential moving average (EMA), a key long-term indicator.

A strong weekly close above this level would confirm it as support and signal bullish continuation. However, a close below could push prices back toward the low $70,000 range.

Trader KillaXBT emphasized that Bitcoin has historically followed cyclical patterns, strong bull runs followed by sharp corrections.

He warned against assuming a "supercycle" or uninterrupted uptrend, noting that past market cycles have often punished overly bullish positioning, especially at elevated price levels.

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