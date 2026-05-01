Is XRP Really 'Quantum-Safe'? The Data Says It's Complicated

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is seeing renewed attention, after a large token unlock from Ripple coincided with growing discussion around the network's long-term cryptographic security and supply dynamics.

Quantum Exposure Raises Concerns

XRP Ledger validator Vet reviewed all 7.8 million XRP Ledger accounts and found that a large portion of supply is technically "quantum exposed."

An account is considered exposed if it has ever made a transaction since that reveals its public key on chain. Accounts that have never transacted remain theoretically safer because their public keys are not yet visible.

About 76.8 billion XRP across 5.6 million accounts is held in quantum-exposed wallets

Roughly 96% of this supply belongs to active users, who are assumed capable of migrating to quantum-resistant systems in the future

Around 27.2% of accounts (holding 23.16 billion XRP) are currently considered quantum-safe.

Vet concluded that quantum risk is not purely a cryptographic issue but also a governance and migration challenge for the ecosystem.

Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP

Data from Whale Alert shows Ripple Labs released 1 billion XRP from escrow across four transactions (400 million, 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million XRP).

After the unlock around 33.3 billion XRP remains in escrow and approx. 14.3 billion XRP has been burned since 2017. According to XRPScan, there are now 7.8 million activated XRP accounts on the network.

Recent data adds a mixed supply picture. EvernorthXRP previously reported that 7 billion XRP were withdrawn from exchanges in February, marking the largest monthly outflow since late 2025, typically a sign of reduced selling pressure.

At the same time, the new escrow unlock reintroduces supply into circulation, creating a short-term offsetting effect.

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