Ripple Exec Disappoints XRP Bulls: 'If $10,000 XRP Was Real, It Would Already Be $20'

The Market Efficiency Argument

The discussion started when an X user asked Schwartz to respond to theories suggesting XRP could reach $10,000 based on a valuation model popularized by Chris Burniske using the formula Price = PQ / (V × S).

“If there were a few very rich, very rational people who really believed that there was a 1% chance that XRP could hit $10K in 10 years, they’d bid XRP up to at least $20 today,” Schwartz posted.

“Why aren’t they? Conspiracy?” he added.

With XRP currently trading around $1.37 and holding a market cap near $85 billion, his comments highlight a gap between community expectations and market reality.

The Elon Musk Context

The exchange came after Elon Musk testified in OpenAI court proceedings that most cryptocurrencies are “scams,” though he acknowledged some have merit.

Schwartz responded to the broader conversation about crypto scams by noting there’s more agreement that most cryptos are scams than agreement on which ones aren’t.

“There’s a lot more agreement that most cryptos are scams than there is on which ones aren’t,” Schwartz said on X.

XRP Testing Critical Trendline

XRP is sitting right at the descending trendline from the February highs. This is the same line that has rejected every meaningful rally for three months.

The Candle Range High at $1.4625 is the immediate target above, while the Candle Range Low near $1.10 defined the full dealing range from the February sweep.

The Bull Market Support Band at $1.5982 to $1.6331 sits overhead as the macro target.

Reclaiming the Bull Market Support Band would be the clearest signal yet that XRP’s bear trend is genuinely over. The Supertrend at $1.2996 holds the floor.

Support sits at $1.37 (trendline retest), then $1.2996 (Supertrend).

Meanwhile, resistance clusters at $1.4625 (candle range high), then $1.5982 (Bull Market Support Band lower), then $1.6331.

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