Bitcoin Reclaims $77,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Bump 1%

Bitcoin trades above $77,000 on Friday morning as Bitcoin ETFs saw $14.8 million in net inflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $23.6 million in net outflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading 1.3% higher to $36.6 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary:

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin typically starts the month with strength, supported by ETF inflows and fresh capital allocation.

He noted that the short-term trend remains bullish, with a breakout above $79,000 potentially opening the path toward the $86,000 to $88,000 range. Such a move could also improve sentiment across altcoins.

Ted Pillows said Ethereum continues to consolidate despite broader market resilience. He identified $2,400 as a critical resistance level, adding that as long as price remains below it, downside risk persists.

Trader CRG noted that Solana has underperformed for several months but may be showing early signs of a trend change. He pointed to a technical setup where March formed an "inside month," followed by a false breakdown and recovery in April, often viewed as a potential reversal signal. However, he cautioned that bullish momentum still needs confirmation.

Dark Defender said XRP has maintained its key structure, with its weekly correction likely complete. He added that if the $1.31 level holds, a strong directional move appears increasingly likely.

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin has returned to a major monthly support level, presenting what he described as a potential high-conviction "buy-the-dip" setup. He noted that holding this zone could position the asset for a larger move in the next market cycle.

Image: Shutterstock