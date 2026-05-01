A leading cryptocurrency analyst anticipated a potential rally for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) before a final leg down.

Will History Repeat?

In an X post on Thursday, Ali Martinez said that Bitcoin’s ongoing price action has “similarities” with the 2022 bottoming structure.

“If this holds, we could see another push higher before a final leg down,” he predicted.

The analyst shared a chart comparing the 2022 decline to $16,000 with the current 2026 consolidation in the $76,000$76,000–$77,000 range.

If the current structure replicates the 2022 pattern, Bitcoin might potentially reach a higher peak near $82,000 before plunging to lows around $56,000.

Bitcoin Bottom Predictions Spike

Speculation on Bitcoin’s bottom continues to intensify. Coinbase Institutional and Glassnode argue that many cryptocurrency assets could form a near-term bottom and recover later in the second quarter based on sentiment shifts and on-chain signals.

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo, meanwhile, said that the next three to six weeks will determine if Bitcoin can form a structural bottom or if it needs more time to consolidate.

Key Signals To Watch Out

The Puell Multiple indicator, which identifies market cycles by analyzing miner sell pressure, remains well short of "historical buy zones," according to CoinMarketCap. Interestingly, Bitcoin last visited this zone in June 2022, when price plummeted below $22,000.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset’s price, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Sell” signal for BTC, according to TradingView.

Conversely, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a bullish “Buy” signal.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $77,368, up 1.74% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock