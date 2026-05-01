North Korea-Linked Hackers Make April The Worst Month For Crypto Hacking By Incident Count

April saw the highest number of cryptocurrency hacking incidents on record, compounding challenges for an industry grappling with a bear market.

Crypto Hacks Hit A 14-Month High

DeFiLlama, a decentralized finance analytics platform, posted an X chart highlighting a dramatic rise in monthly incidents during April, reaching nearly 30 and far above historical peaks.

Hackers stole $635.24 million in April, the highest monthly total since Bybit’s infamous $1.4 billion exchange heist in February 2025.

The Infamous Cases

In the KelpDAO incident, the hacker targeted a cross-chain bridge, powered by interoperability protocol LayerZero, and robbed restaked Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The Drift Protocol hack wiped out more than half of the Solana-based exchange's total value locked.

Crypto Hacks Spike, DeFi Liquidity Drops

In the first four months of 2026, cryptocurrency hackers stole more than $800 million from cryptocurrency platforms.

The data becomes more alarming when you consider the $30 billion in total value lost within the same time period.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/FOTOGRINP