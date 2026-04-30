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Cryptocurrency,,Focus,Bitcoin,On,Tablet,Screen,That,Showing,Green,Price
April 30, 2026 2:28 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Stuck At $76,000: Why Is It Not Moving?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading sideways near $76,000 as traders closely watch Federal Reserve policy and regulatory developments.

“Two Major Overhangs

During an Apr. 30 crypto roundtable featuring Benjamin Cowen, analysts highlighted two key near-term risks: tightening global regulation and uncertainty around Federal Reserve policy.

Chair Jerome Powell is maintaining a cautious stance and persistent inflation, particularly tied to energy prices, continues to keep monetary policy tight.

Market sentiment has deteriorated, with crypto discussions fading across social platforms, often a sign of declining retail interest.

Price action reflects this shift.

The Trade Setup

Traders say the lack of a clear macro tailwind is limiting upside. With interest rates remaining elevated, liquidity conditions are tight, historically a headwind for risk assets like Bitcoin.

However, some analysts view the negative sentiment as a potential contrarian signal.

Periods of low engagement and frustration have historically aligned with accumulation phases that precede longer-term rallies.

The current environment is increasingly being viewed as a reset phase. Weaker projects are being flushed out, speculative excess is cooling, and attention is gradually shifting back toward fundamentals and real-world use cases.

Image: Shutterstock

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