XRP Sentiment Hits Two-Year High, But Why Is It Not Going Up?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) social sentiment has hit a two-year high, driven by renewed optimism around adoption and corporate integrations.

Sentiment Boost From Adoption Developments

Recent excitement has been fueled by XRP's integration with Rakuten, which now allows users to convert loyalty points into XRP.

The development has strengthened market enthusiasm, particularly among retail traders, by expanding perceived real-world use cases for the asset, Santiment data shows.

Despite the increased attention, analysts note that such announcements do not typically lead to immediate price surges.

Instead, markets often react with a delay, with stronger price impact emerging once initial hype subsides and adoption effects become more visible.

XRP has still declined roughly 55% over the past nine months, and investors are increasingly viewing recent partnerships as long-term catalysts rather than short-term triggers.

Technical Structure Remains Neutral

In a recent April 30 podcast, technical analyst ChartNerd said XRP is trading within a tightening consolidation pattern, bounded by ascending support and descending resistance.

He noted that price is currently near support and in oversold territory, which could allow for a short-term rebound toward the $1.50 resistance level. However, he emphasized that the broader trend remains neutral until a decisive breakout or breakdown occurs.

If XRP breaks higher, he outlined potential upside targets between $1.80 and $2.00. On the downside, a loss of support could send price toward the $1.10 to $1.20 range.

The current structure is expected to continue compressing, with a potential breakout decision point forming around mid-to-late May.

ChartNerd also highlighted ongoing Ripple-linked partnerships, including collaborations with Ria Money Transfer and Euronet Worldwide under the "Project Dandelion" initiative, which aims to expand global payments infrastructure.

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