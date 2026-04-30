Ripple Expands Regional Headquarters In Dubai: What Does It Mean For XRP?

Ripple opened a new Middle East and Africa regional headquarters in Dubai’s DIFC with capacity to double its local team as XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) sits at the bottom of its trading range.

Ripple’s Dubai Expansion Reflects Regional Growth

Ripple first established its MEA regional headquarters in Dubai in 2020.

The Middle East now represents a significant share of Ripple’s global customer base, with clients including Zand Bank, Ctrl Alt, Garanti BBVA, Absa Bank, and Chipper Cash.

“In recent years the Middle East has become an increasingly vital driver of Ripple’s global growth,” Reece Merrick, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at Ripple, stated.

“Our new regional headquarters is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to playing our part in the region’s upward trajectory,” he added.

Regulatory Milestones Fuel Middle East Momentum

Ripple’s expansion follows landmark regulatory wins in the UAE. In March 2025, the company became the first blockchain payments provider fully licensed by the DFSA, allowing delivery of regulated cross-border digital payment services from within the DIFC.

Most recently, the DFSA approved RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, as a recognized crypto token, enabling its use by regulated firms across the DIFC.

“Ripple’s expansion within DIFC is a strong signal of the confidence that world-leading digital asset firms have in Dubai as a global hub for blockchain technology,” His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO at DIFC Authority, noted.

XRP Chart Shows Classic Liquidity Sweep Setup

XRP is sitting at the bottom of its current trading range. The Candle Range High at $1.4734 and Candle Range Low around $1.38 define the boundaries.

The chart is flagging a classic Candle Range Theory setup with a potential liquidity sweep below the range low before a sharp reversal upward toward the range high.

Moreover, the SAR at $1.4734 aligns perfectly with the candle range high, giving two independent signals pointing at the same target.

The MACD is negative with the histogram printing red, consistent with the liquidity sweep phase playing out first before the reversal.

Liquidity sweep target sits at $1.35 to $1.37 as the stop hunt zone. Reversal target is $1.4734 (SAR/candle range high), then $1.50.

If price dips to $1.35 to $1.37 and rejects sharply, that’s the CRT confirmation. The bounce from there targets $1.47 fast.

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