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Cryptocurrency.,Bitcoin,Coin,Down,Trend.,Investing,In,Virtual,Assets.,Investment
April 30, 2026 8:10 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin At $76,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Pull Back 2% Ahead Of GDP Data

Bitcoin trades near $76,000 following $137.8 million in net outflows from Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $87.7 million in net outflows.    

Meme coin market capitalization is up 1.8% to $36.6 billion over the past 24 hours.

Trader Commentary: 

Lennaert Snyder said Bitcoin formed a new low following the FOMC decision, leaving a large four-hour imbalance near $76,900. He favors short positions on a retest of that level with bearish confirmation, targeting a move below $74,800.

He identified support near $74,900 and resistance around $77,900, defining the current range. While short setups are preferred, he added that stronger long opportunities may emerge after a liquidity sweep lower.

Daan Crypto Trades said Ethereum is gradually moving higher but struggling to break resistance near $2,400. A clean breakout could open the way toward the $2,600 to $2,700 range. However, a loss of diagonal support would weaken the current bullish structure.

Altcoin Sherpa noted Solana appears oversold after its recent decline, which could lead to a short-term bounce. However, he cautioned that assets can remain oversold during downtrends, making confirmation from support levels essential.

Trader Tardigrade said Dogecoin has been rejected three times at a key resistance level on the monthly chart. Historically, each rejection has led to sharp declines, and the current setup mirrors those patterns, suggesting a potential downside move if the trend repeats.        

Image: Shutterstock

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