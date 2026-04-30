Bitcoin Against Media Blackout

At the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas, Dorsey and Eugene Jarecki, the director of “The Six Billion Dollar Man,” announced a private pay-per-view “just to people in the Bitcoin community.”

The documentary had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it won the “Golden Eye” award and later won a Golden Globe.

However, Jarecki said that the film faced a “media blackout” soon after, adding, “No streamer will touch the film and no mainstream media outlet will go near it.”

Why Dorsey Wants Bitcoiners To Watch It

Jarecki then got in touch with Dorsey, a vocal proponent of Bitcoin and decentralized technologies, who suggested a Bitcoin-only world premiere, bypassing legacy media.

“I thought it was critical that more people saw the film, and I thought there was natural resonance with the Bitcoin community,” Dorsey said. “This was a path and idea so that more people could contribute to this project and help crowdfund the movie to the next level. not only see it as a synchronous global viewing party.”

The movie is set for a premiere on June 27 exclusively at sixbilliondollarman.com. Participants need to pay 0.01 BTC, worth $760 at prevailing prices, to get entry to the global watch party.

Assange’s Belief In Bitcoin

WikiLeaks got censored by the U.S. administration over its damning report on the military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. Under pressure from the authorities, fintech giants imposed a financial blockade.

Bitcoin was used to circumvent the banking ban. In June 2011, WikiLeaks posted a Bitcoin address on Twitter, now X, appealing for donations. Assange himself has backed Bitcoin, deeming it a censorship-resistant and powerful weapon against the monopoly of a few Internet businesses.

Assange was released from a UK prison in June 2024 after a plea deal with the U.S., ending years of legal battles. Following his release, he flew to his home country, Australia

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $76,068.73, down 1.28% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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