Facebook, Instagram To Give Creator Payouts In Stablecoin? Here's What Meta's New Announcement Means

Crypto Payouts In These Countries

Meta also added a detailed guide for receiving these payouts, including information about wallets, addresses, and the risks associated with cryptocurrency transfers.

A Return Of Sorts

This move marks Meta’s renewed interest in cryptocurrency-powered payments, years after shelving the Libra project. The project faced strong headwinds from a less favorable regulatory climate and lingering reputational damage from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Earlier this year, Meta reportedly sent a request for product to third-party firms to help administer stablecoin-based payments and implement a new wallet.

Stripe, which had acquired stablecoin platform Bridge last year, was mentioned as a likely candidate for piloting Meta's stablecoin.

Meta Reports Strong Q1 Earnings

The decision to offer stablecoin payouts comes on the heels of Meta’s strong first-quarter performance. The company surpassed both revenue and earnings expectations, with notable spikes in impressions and daily active users.

The company, however, anticipated full-year capital expenditures of $125 billion to $145 billion, up from prior guidance of $115 billion to $135 billion.

Price Action: Meta shares were down 7.39% in overnight trading after closing 0.33% lower at $669.12 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

META’s price trend is stronger in the short and medium term, but lags in the long term, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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