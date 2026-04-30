Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) raised concerns on Wednesday about the reported links between the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, and a venture allegedly linked to sanctioned individuals.

WLFI’s Links With AB Chain Under Scanner

In an X post, Warren pointed to a Wall Street Journal report highlighting World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin deployment on a little-known blockchain network called AB Chain back in November 2025.

The report subsequently highlighted how AB promoted a planned “blockchain theme resort in Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian nation, to advance blockchain technology and philanthropic initiatives.

However, a subsequent investigation revealed that the planned resort involved individuals later sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury amid a crackdown on Cambodia’s Prince Group—a conglomerate accused of running one of the world’s largest online scam operations.

Notably, the investigation by the Guardian and Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found no evidence directly connecting AB to the Prince Group or that illicit funds flowed into the resort project. The sanctioned individuals were also removed from the project.

Warren Slams First Family’s Crypto Businesses

Meanwhile, Warren used the report to criticize President Donald Trump and his family’s cryptocurrency endeavors, writing, “As the Trump family prioritizes themselves, Congress must ensure that digital asset legislation protects our national security.”

The World Liberty Financial, the White House and the AB Chain didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Warren has criticized the Trump family’s crypto ventures. She previously labeled a $500 million UAE investment in World Liberty Financial as “corruption”

Adding to its challenges, the Trump family-owned platform was sued last week by cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun, who claimed his WLFI token holder rights were violated.

Price Action: At the time of writing, WLFI was trading at $0.06344, plunging over 13% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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