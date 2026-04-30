Eric Trump Expresses 'Absolute Conviction' About Bitcoin Hitting $1 Million—But Won't Say When

‘Best Days Are Ahead’

At the Bitcoin 2026 conference in Las Vegas, Trump declared his “absolute conviction” that Bitcoin will hit $1 million.

“I don’t know if it’s 2030. I don’t know if it’s 2031, but I absolutely believe it gets there. I believe we are in the infancy. I think our best days are ahead of us,” Trump said.

Trump Highlights Increasing BTC Treasuries

Trump mentioned that numerous companies, including those connected to his family, are growing their Bitcoin treasuries, indicating their belief in Bitcoin as an “asset class.”

He also mentioned the 300-odd BTC owned by the U.S. government, which, according to the executive order, will never be sold.

“This rush is only getting going, and we are in the greatest period, I think, in the history of crypto,” Trump added.

What Lies Below

Trump's bullish stance on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is not new, with his personal experiences with debanking serving as a major factor.

Notably, American Bitcoin, the hybrid Bitcoin mining and treasury company he co-founded, has plunged 85% since its Wall Street debut in September.

The company’s financials and Trump’s personal fortune have lately come under scrutiny, with the ongoing bear market having a substantial impact on margins.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $75,670.75, down 1.72% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares closed 2.56% lower at $1.14 during Wednesday’s regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 32%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show a weaker price trend in the medium- and long-term periods, but strong performance in the short term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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