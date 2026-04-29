Dogecoin Jumps Aboves 10 Cents: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose above 10 cents on Wednesday, reaching a two-month high as investor interest picked up sharply.

Trading volume surged 138% over 24 hours to approximately $4.07 billion, signaling increased market participation.

Technical Breakout Signals Emerging

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin has broken above the $0.1018 level he previously identified, confirming a bullish move. He now sees the next target near $0.1172, close to the upper boundary of its current price channel.

The breakout has been supported by rising volume, which typically strengthens the validity of upward price movements.

Trader CRG noted that Dogecoin has moved back into a key support-resistance zone, suggesting a potential shift away from its prior downtrend.

He described the current phase as a "decision zone," where price action will determine the next trend. A move above key resistance, often referred to as "the cloud" by technical traders, could signal a stronger bullish reversal.

Analyst Altcoin Sherpa said Dogecoin has been consolidating for nearly three months and is beginning to show signs of a breakout.

However, he cautioned that a sustained rally will likely depend on broader market conditions, particularly Bitcoin's strength. For now, he maintains a neutral stance while monitoring developments.

Institutional Access Expands

21Shares listed a physically backed Dogecoin exchange-traded product (ETP) on Xetra, Germany’s premier electronic trading platform. This marks a significant expansion of institutional access to DOGE within regulated European markets.

This ETP is apart from other similar products as 21Shares holds actual Dogecoin in custody rather than relying on derivatives or swaps to replicate price performance.

Separately, U.S. Spot Dogecoin ETF reflected $459.8K in daily net inflow on Apr.27, the first ever after Apr.14.

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