Bitcoin Drops Below $76,000 But These 3 Billionaires Stay Bullish

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is increasingly being framed by prominent investors as a macro-driven asset poised for a long-term bull cycle.

In an Apr. 29 podcast, Anthony Pompliano highlighted growing optimism among leading macro and crypto investors, who see Bitcoin as entering a structurally bullish phase rather than a speculative rally.

The bullish outlook is centered on four key drivers: expanding global liquidity, rising institutional participation, growing government engagement, and persistent inflation concerns. Collectively, these forces are seen as creating the foundation for a sustained upward trend in Bitcoin.

Arthur Hayes: Liquidity Is The Primary Driver

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes reiterated his view that Bitcoin's next major move will be driven by “digital credit” expansion and global liquidity cycles rather than retail speculation.

He has previously suggested that these conditions could push Bitcoin toward $125,000 by year-end, depending on macroeconomic developments.

Michael Saylor: Digital Credit Expansion Could Unlock Trillions

Michael Saylor continues to promote the idea of a “digital credit” financial system, where tokenized and crypto-linked credit instruments could attract trillions of dollars from traditional private credit markets.

His thesis frames Bitcoin as a foundational asset in a new financial architecture where digital capital markets become increasingly integrated with blockchain infrastructure.

Paul Tudor Jones: Bitcoin As Inflation Hedge

Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones maintains that Bitcoin functions as a scarcity-based inflation hedge, comparing it favorably to gold due to its fixed supply.

His macro view positions Bitcoin as a portfolio hedge against currency debasement and long-term monetary instability.

Tim Draper: Treasury Adoption Narrative

Investor Tim Draper has consistently argued that corporations, and potentially governments, should adopt Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

He frames Bitcoin as a protection mechanism against fiat currency depreciation and broader financial system risk.

Regulatory Tailwinds And Policy Speculation

Pompliano also pointed to speculation that the U.S. could expand its strategic Bitcoin reserve. A shift toward active market purchases, rather than simply holding seized assets, would represent a significant structural demand catalyst.

In addition, evolving leadership at the U.S. SEC is seen as potentially paving the way for clearer crypto regulations, which could further accelerate institutional participation and on-chain financial development.

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