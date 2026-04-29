'All Roads Lead To XRP,' Ripple CEO Says: What Does He Mean?

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has labeled XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) the company’s “North Star” as the token faces a breakout decision in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Garlinghouse: All Roads Lead To XRP

Garlinghouse on Wednesday reposted Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who emphasized that a CEO’s daily responsibility is to “communicate and re-communicate the North Star. Again and again.”

“100% All roads lead back to Ripple’s North Star, XRP,” Garlinghouse said.

The statement reaffirms XRP as central to Ripple’s strategy in cross-border payments and XRP Ledger development amid global adoption efforts.

Ripple, OKX Expand RLUSD To 280+ Trading Pairs

The partnership allows traders to use RLUSD as institutional-grade margin collateral for derivatives, including perpetual futures where available.

Ripple launched RLUSD in December 2024 and the stablecoin now has a market cap of over $1.5 billion.

The OKX integration aims to bolster RLUSD’s usage and liquidity to better compete with Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC.

“As RLUSD adoption accelerates, we’re seeing strong demand across both crypto-native and institutional markets, particularly for high-quality collateral,” Ripple SVP of Stablecoins Jack McDonald said.

Through OKX’s unified order book, the exchange’s 120 million customers can use RLUSD to trade and collateralize positions across both spot and derivatives markets.

Deposits and withdrawals are enabled via the XRP Ledger with direct minting and redemption.

Triangle Apex Reached: Breakout Coming

The symmetrical triangle is now fully closed with the upper descending trendline and rising lower boundary converged directly at current price. This is the apex.

XRP has to make a decision today or tomorrow. There’s simply no more room left in the pattern.

The 20 EMA at $1.4030 and 50 EMA at $1.4126 sit just above as immediate resistance. The Supertrend at $1.2993 holds the floor below.

Support sits at $1.2993 (Supertrend), then $1.28. Resistance clusters at $1.4030 (20 EMA), then $1.4681, then $1.5209 (100 EMA), then $1.7573 (200 EMA).

Break above $1.42 triggers the pattern. Break below $1.37 invalidates it. The next 24 to 48 hours will tell you everything.

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