Ethereum To $250,000? Daredevil Thesis Says ETH Could Replace Bitcoin, Gold As Money

The $31 Trillion Math

Gold’s monetary premium sits at approximately $29.7 trillion. Bitcoin’s monetary premium is around $1.5 trillion. Together, they represent roughly $31.1 trillion held by people who want money outside government control.

ETH’s current market cap is approximately $280 billion—less than 1% of that combined premium.

If Ethereum captured that premium distributed across roughly 121 million ETH in circulation, the implied price would be north of $250,000 per ETH. Today it trades around $2,300.

The Warren Buffett Problem

Warren Buffett identified gold’s fundamental limitation in his 2011 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders: “If you own one ounce of gold for an eternity, you will still own one ounce at its end.”

Bitcoin has the same problem. It doesn’t compound. One bitcoin today will still be one bitcoin in 10 years.

ETH breaks this rule. When you stake ETH, you earn yield from transaction fees and issuance rewards. One ETH staked today will be more than one ETH a year from now. Current staking yield sits between 2% and 4% annually.

The BlackRock Endorsement

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called Ethereum “the toll road to tokenization” in a presentation at Davos.

More than 65% of all tokenized real-world assets are issued on Ethereum. In 2025, Ethereum settled over $18.8 trillion in stablecoin transactions—more than Visa processes annually.

Moreover, Etherealize CEO Vivek Raman said “the window is now opening for ETH to be money.”

He pointed to institutional adoption: Harvard reduced their Bitcoin position by approximately $85 million and opened a new $87 million position in ETH through BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (NASDAQ:ETHA) .

Meanwhile, Charles Schwab, which manages over $11 trillion in client assets, announced Schwab Crypto, which only offers Bitcoin and ETH.

Bitcoin’s Security Problem

Bitcoin’s security depends on miners compensated through block rewards that halve every four years and will eventually reach zero.

The total replacement cost of all Bitcoin mining hardware is estimated at roughly $6.3 billion.

Attacking Ethereum would require acquiring roughly a third of all staked ETH—currently about $30 billion—and the attacker’s stake would be destroyed in the attempt. This cost scales directly with the network’s value.

Image: Shutterstock