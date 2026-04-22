Dogecoin Up 5% In A Week: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has seen a 5% jump over the past week, with analysts pointing to a potential breakout in the near term.

Network Activity Spike

In a X post on Apr.22, Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Dogecoin has been consolidating in a tight range, but recent data suggests a potential breakout may be approaching.

A sharp spike in network activity on April 16, with nearly $800 million in transactions, indicates increased on-chain movement and possible repositioning by large market participants.

At the same time, whale accumulation has been significant, with over $330 million in DOGE purchased over the past week. This kind of buying during consolidation is often interpreted as stronger investors building positions ahead of a potential trend shift.

Relief Rally If Key Levels Reclaimed

From a technical perspective, DOGE remains stuck in a parallel channel, with repeated rejections at the $0.1018 resistance level preventing a breakout on five consecutive attempts.

A confirmed breakout would require a sustained 4-hour close above this level with strong volume, which could open the path toward the next target near $0.1172.

For now, Martinez is waiting for the $0.1018 pivot point to confirm that this liquidity surge could be the initiation of a "relief rally."

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