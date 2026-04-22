Bitcoin Holds $75,000 Despite War Noise, But $80,000 Is The Real Test

Ceasefire Extended, But Tensions Persist

However, the relief remains fragile.

Iranian officials pushed back, criticizing the U.S. for continuing its blockade of Iranian ports and maintaining pressure in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump blamed the earlier breakdown in talks on what he described as a "seriously fractured" leadership structure in Tehran.

He added that the U.S. would hold off on fresh attacks for now, but the maritime blockade will stay in place.

Markets Sniff Out Trump’s Endgame

Markets are pricing in that Trump will do anything to secure a win before the midterms.

The S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) posted its fastest rebound rally in almost 45 years, recovering from a 10% drop in about 10 days to make new all-time highs.

“Everyone’s now prepared for the next positive headline,” said Peter Tchir, analyst at Academy Securities. “No one wants to sell anything,” he added.

Why Bitcoin Holds Strong

Bitcoin reclaimed the $75,000-$76,000 zone and is now testing a key resistance cluster near $78,000.

The move follows a steady recovery from the March lows around $60,000, where buyers consistently defended downside attempts.

The Supertrend flipped bullish and now tracks near $69,700, acting as dynamic support. This level marks the structure floor for the current uptrend.

As long as price holds above it, the bias remains tilted to the upside.

The $78,000-$80,000 Resistance Zone

Price is now approaching the previous breakdown zone between $78,000 and $80,000. This area acted as supply earlier and could trigger profit-taking.

A clean daily close above $80,000 would confirm a continuation toward $85,000.

On the downside, failure to hold above $74,000 would weaken the structure and open a retest of the $70,000-$69,700 support band.

Image: Shutterstock

