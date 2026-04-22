Bitcoin Hits $78,000 As Strategy, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley Continue BTC Accumulation

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rebounded to $78,000, supported by growing evidence of tightening supply as institutional accumulation accelerates.

"Great Supply Drain"

Data from analytics platform CryptoQuant indicates that Bitcoin reserves on exchanges have been steadily declining since 2023–2024, reflecting a structural shift toward reduced available supply on trading platforms.

The trend raises a central question in the market that who is absorbing the available Bitcoin supply?

According to market data, large institutional players have become the dominant buyers.

At the same time, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) continues to accumulate aggressively and now reportedly holds close to 4% of Bitcoin's total supply.

Sharp Shift In Exchange Flows

CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. noted a significant reversal in exchange flows during March 2026.

The 30-day net flow shifted from an inflow of approximately +94,000 BTC to a peak outflow near -300,000 BTC, marking a rapid transition toward withdrawals from exchanges.

By April 21, outflows had moderated to around -98,000 BTC. While the intensity has eased, flows remain negative, suggesting continued net accumulation rather than distribution.

Over a seven-week period, total exchange reserves fell by more than 105,000 BTC, declining from roughly 2.79 million BTC to 2.68 million BTC.

Notably, even during price dips between $67,000 and $72,000 in April, there was no meaningful increase in exchange inflows, indicating holders were not rushing to sell.

While flows have begun to normalize, they remain negative overall, supporting a neutral-to-bullish supply outlook.

Continued outflows and further reserve declines would reinforce scarcity dynamics, while a return to inflows could signal increasing sell pressure.

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