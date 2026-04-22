Bitcoin Taps $78,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise As Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire

Bitcoin climbed back above $78,000 after President Trump extended the Iran ceasefire.

Liquidations stand at $246.08 million over the past 24 hours while Bitcoin ETFs saw $11.8 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $43.4 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading relatively flat with a 0.2% gain over the past 24 hours at $37.6 billion.

Trader Commentary:

Trader Lennaert Snyder said Bitcoin's break above the weekly high has invalidated prior downside targets. He is watching for a pullback toward $76,900 as a potential long entry, or a liquidity sweep near $79,300 for possible short trades. A strong move above $80,000 could signal continuation of the uptrend.

Ted Pillows noted that Ethereum has returned to a key resistance zone. He expects a possible move above the $2,400 to $2,450 range to capture liquidity, similar to January 2026, before a potential reversal.

More Crypto Online said Solana appears to be extending its upward wave structure, though a drop below $84.36 would likely indicate the start of a downward move.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said XRP may be undergoing a macro trend shift from bearish to bullish on the daily chart. He added that the SuperTrend indicator has flashed a buy signal for the first time since January, while large investors accumulated more than 360 million XRP over the past week.

Trader CW highlighted that during Dogecoin's recent consolidation phase, large long positions were built. This accumulation is now contributing to a breakout, with bullish momentum beginning to accelerate.

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