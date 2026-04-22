Coinbase Advisory Board Says Time To Start Preparing For Quantum Risks Is Now, 'Not When It's Urgent'

Coinbase Advocates Early Quantum Preparedness

“The board’s view is straightforward: the time to start preparing is now, not when it’s urgent,” the Coinbase blog read.

Vulnerable Spots

The paper draws a line between network-level components and user-level key exposure, saying the biggest weak spot is the digital signatures used to prove ownership.

It added that Bitcoin's mining process, hashing, and the immutability of prior blocks are not “meaningfully threatened” by quantum attacks.

For Bitcoin, the board estimated about 6.9 million BTC sits in the higher-exposure category—wallets where key information is publicly visible on-chain

‘The Hard Part’

The board pointed to decades of work on quantum-safe cryptography, noting that the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has already finalized multiple standards that can be used as building blocks.

“The hard part is rolling them out,” the board said. “Migrating millions of wallets across decentralized networks, where every user has to take action, is a coordination challenge unlike anything traditional finance faces.”

The board also recommended that critical decisions, such as the fate of wallets that do not upgrade, be made and communicated as early as possible.

The Big Debate

In earlier statements, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized that quantum computing is a “very solvable” issue and that it is engaging with major blockchains to transition to a post-quantum cryptography framework.

Price Action: Coinbase shares were up 4.11% in pre-market trading after closing 7.41% lower at $195.95 during Tuesday’s regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro.

The COIN stock shows weak price performance across short-, medium-, and long-term horizons, earning an average Value score in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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