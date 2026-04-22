Dogecoin Says 'Do Only Good Everyday' While Promoting Dog Welfare — Analyst Says DOGE Ready For 'Big Move'

The official Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) X account on Tuesday amplified cryptocurrency payment company MoonPay’s announcement about a substantial donation dedicated to helping dogs.

‘Barking News’

MoonPay, Dogecoin Foundation, and House of Doge have partnered to collectively donate 1 million DOGE tokens, worth $96,720 at prevailing prices, to the AKC Humane Fund—a non-profit organization focused on dog welfare and animal support.

“To give dogs the support and safety they need, we've launched a fundraiser for the AKC Humane Fund that lets anyone donate Dogecoin and make a difference,” MoonPay said.

The announcement came in a funny animated video, with dog anchors reading out the latest “barking news.”

Dogecoin’s official X handle lauded the initiative, adding, “Do Only Good Everyday and help some good doggos with your DOGE.”

What’s Happening On Price Charts?

Beyond memes and charity, Dogecoin’s price action was turning heads, too.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez said that the dog-themed memecoin was poised for a “big price move,” citing significant spikes in on-chain transaction volume and steady accumulation by whale investors.

“Dogecoin is currently consolidating within a channel; the mid-range at $0.10 is acting as a strong resistance barrier,” Martinez said. “Only a sustained close above it could push Dogecoin to the top of the channel at $0.12.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.09672, up 2.05% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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