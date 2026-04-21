Is Institutional Interest In Bitcoin Growing?

Scaramucci quoted Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas’ post on the strong growth of Wall Street-listed ETFs that track the spot price of Bitcoin, labeling it a “buying surge.”

Balchunas noted that the ETFs have attracted more than $1 billion in net inflows year-to-date, with total lifetime inflows reaching $58 billion, just $5 billion away from a new record.

Sign Of Resilience?

Inflows peaked at $62.8 billion in October 2025, with Balchunas pointing out their relative resilience amid the market slump.

“Half the battle with building a big boy category is to not lose too much in bad times so less hole to dig out of, and I can tell you right now, no type of hot sauce has ever held up as well as spot BTC ETFs in that regard,” he added.

Additional data from SoSo Value showed that ETF flows were negative in the first two months of 2026, before rebounding strongly in March and April.

Moreover, the ETFs held a combined asset worth $99.73 billion, accounting for 6.55% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization.

Bitcoin ETFs Take Over Wall Street

Price Action: IBIT ETF shares rose 1.81% in after-hours trading after closing 1.71% lower at $42.51 during Tuesday's regular trading session. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 14.38%.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show IBIT ETF trailing across medium- and long-term price performance, with Momentum metrics signaling weakness.

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