Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways On US-Iran Meeting Delay

Bitcoin is holding above $75,000 as sentiment remains stable ahead of a possible U.S.-Iran meeting.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 114,658 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $286.09 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $238.4 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $67.8 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include RaveDAO, MemeCore and JUST.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Quantative trader KillaXBT said Bitcoin is still being viewed as mid–bear market cycle, roughly 212 days into its current phase. Based on historical patterns, he suggested downside pressure could extend into the second or third quarter, with a potential cycle bottom still several months away if past behavior repeats.

Analyst Ted Pillows pointed to the well-known seasonal trend often summarized as "sell in May and go away," noting that Bitcoin sometimes mirrors equity market seasonality during mid-cycle phases.

He added that while this pattern has appeared in previous cycles, its reliability in crypto is inconsistent and should not be treated as a certainty.

Trader Jackis said Bitcoin's broader structure remains bullish. Price continues to hold above key trendlines and has invalidated several bearish technical patterns, including prior wedge breakdown scenarios and fractal-based bearish comparisons.

He emphasized that the current trend bias remains positive unless major support levels are decisively broken.

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