Is XRP Headed For A Relief Rally To $1.60?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) may be setting up for a short-term rebound, but analysts caution that the broader trend remains bearish unless key resistance levels are reclaimed.

XRP's Cyclical Structure

In an Apr. 20 podcast, technical analyst ChartNerd said XRP continues to follow a long-term cyclical pattern seen since 2020.

Historically, the asset has dropped to a rising support trendline, formed a base such as a double bottom, and then triggered a strong rally to new highs.

The current phase appears to be another correction following the July 2025 peak. Based on this structure, XRP may still need to revisit its key support zone between $0.70 and $0.90 before forming a durable cycle bottom.

On the weekly chart, XRP is trading below its bull market support band (20-week SMA and 21-week EMA), which is now acting as resistance. In past cycles, trading below this band has signaled a sustained downtrend, with repeated rejections during rally attempts.

Despite the bearish backdrop, ChartNerd said XRP could see a short-term relief rally toward the $1.60–$2.00 range due to ongoing price compression.

XRP-Bitcoin Outlook Tied

If Bitcoin were to drop toward the $50,000 range, it could increase downside pressure on XRP and delay any sustained recovery.

Until that happens and key resistance levels are reclaimed, the broader trend remains bearish despite the possibility of short-term upside.

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