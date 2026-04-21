XRP Eyes $2 But Here's Why The Rally Could Top Out Earlier

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is breaking above key moving averages and eyes the $2 level, but Binance exchange reserves remain steady near 2.7 billion XRP, signaling ongoing sell-side pressure that could cap the rally.

The Exchange Reserve Problem

XRP is showing a clear mismatch between price and exchange reserves.

Price is climbing, but Binance reserves remain steady near 2.7 billion XRP, meaning sell-side supply is still sitting on exchanges ready to be sold.

This setup usually signals ongoing pressure. More available supply limits upside and weakens rebounds, as buyers have to absorb constant selling.

Recent price moves also look driven by short-term trading rather than strong demand.

In past cases, XRP stayed weak with rallies failing to sustain until reserves dropped. That key bullish signal is still missing here.

As a result, the market is likely to rebalance through price rather than supply, with equilibrium forming closer to the $2 zone unless reserves start declining.

The EMA Breakout

Price has broken above the Supertrend at $1.2934 and is holding above the 20 EMA at $1.3934 and 50 EMA at $1.4124 simultaneously—the cleanest EMA structure XRP has shown since the August 2025 peak.

The next major test is the 100 EMA at $1.5395—the line separating a recovery rally from a genuine trend reversal.

Beyond that, the 200 EMA at $1.7858 is the level that would truly change the long-term picture.

The descending dotted trendline from the all-time highs near $3.80 is still overhead, but price is creeping toward it with each passing day.

The Ex-CIA Take On XRP And Global Currency Role

Former CIA contractor Jim Rickards said Ripple has worked with up to 40 central banks and raised the idea that XRP could become part of a global reserve system.

He compared stablecoins to a "coin of the realm" in crypto, where users move in and out of assets through instruments like Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) instead of dollars.

Rickards also pointed to structural risks in that system, saying most stablecoin reserves are not fully transparent and are often backed by Treasury bills or commercial paper.

His broader point was that digital finance is already here, and governments are moving toward regulated systems backed by real assets.

Key XRP Chart Levels

Key support sits at $1.4124 (50 EMA), then $1.3934 (20 EMA), then $1.2934 (Supertrend).

Meanwhile, resistance clusters at $1.4681, then $1.5395 (100 EMA), then $1.7858 (200 EMA).

A close above $1.50 this week would change the conversation entirely.

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