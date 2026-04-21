Deutsche Bank: US Crypto Adoption Rebounds, But Bitcoin's Path To $120,000 Remains Uncertain

Adoption Rises, With Bitcoin Still dominant

Deutsche Bank's latest retail crypto survey showed U.S. adoption climbed to 12% in March, up from 7% in February, returning to levels last seen in mid-2025.

It still trails the historical peak of 14%.

The recovery has been supported in part by renewed institutional interest, with Bitcoin exchange-traded funds drawing roughly $1.3 billion in inflows.

Bitcoin continues to dominate investor preferences, held by about 70% of crypto participants and remaining the top asset for future investment.

Regionally, adoption trends were mixed.

The United Kingdom saw a slight decline, while Europe remained largely flat. Growth continues to be strongest among younger investors, though ownership still skews toward men and higher-income households.

Skepticism Despite Price Recovery

Bitcoin rose about 9% in March and is currently trading near $76,000 but remains below its late-2025 highs and is encountering resistance in the mid-$70,000 range.

The survey suggests investors remain cautious in the near term.

Preferences are still tilted toward traditional assets, with the S&P 500 (25%) and gold (26%) slightly ahead of Bitcoin (26%) among respondents, though the gap is narrower in the U.S.

Looking ahead, expectations for Bitcoin's price remain subdued. Most respondents anticipate a decline by the end of 2026.

About 19% of U.S. respondents expect Bitcoin to trade between $20,000 and $60,000

Roughly 13% predict it could fall below $20,000

Only 3% believe Bitcoin will return to its previous all-time highs by the end of 2026

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