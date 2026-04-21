Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
El Salvador Leads on Bitcoin Adoption
April 21, 2026 10:35 AM 1 min read

Deutsche Bank: US Crypto Adoption Rebounds, But Bitcoin's Path To $120,000 Remains Uncertain

Adoption Rises, With Bitcoin Still dominant

Deutsche Bank's latest retail crypto survey showed U.S. adoption climbed to 12% in March, up from 7% in February, returning to levels last seen in mid-2025.

It still trails the historical peak of 14%.

The recovery has been supported in part by renewed institutional interest, with Bitcoin exchange-traded funds drawing roughly $1.3 billion in inflows.

Bitcoin continues to dominate investor preferences, held by about 70% of crypto participants and remaining the top asset for future investment.

Regionally, adoption trends were mixed.

The United Kingdom saw a slight decline, while Europe remained largely flat. Growth continues to be strongest among younger investors, though ownership still skews toward men and higher-income households.

Skepticism Despite Price Recovery

Bitcoin rose about 9% in March and is currently trading near $76,000 but remains below its late-2025 highs and is encountering resistance in the mid-$70,000 range.

The survey suggests investors remain cautious in the near term.

Preferences are still tilted toward traditional assets, with the S&P 500 (25%) and gold (26%) slightly ahead of Bitcoin (26%) among respondents, though the gap is narrower in the U.S.

Looking ahead, expectations for Bitcoin's price remain subdued. Most respondents anticipate a decline by the end of 2026.

  • About 19% of U.S. respondents expect Bitcoin to trade between $20,000 and $60,000
  • Roughly 13% predict it could fall below $20,000
  • Only 3% believe Bitcoin will return to its previous all-time highs by the end of 2026

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved