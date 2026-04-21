Strategy Tops BlackRock's IBIT With 815,000 BTC As MSTR Breakout Targets $207

How Strategy Pulled Ahead

Strategy held 189,150 BTC at the start of Q1 2024.

IBIT surpassed it by early Q2 with roughly 273,000 BTC compared to Strategy’s 214,400 BTC, a lead which IBIT consistently maintained until now.

Strategy pulled ahead by aggressively accumulating nearly 80,000 BTC in 2026 while Bitcoin fell over 50% from its October all-time high.

The STRC Funding Engine

The perpetual preferred equity STRC has been Strategy’s key differentiator, providing a scalable source of capital that funded a significant portion of recent Bitcoin accumulation.

The stock pays monthly dividends and currently offers an annualized rate of 11.5%.

Strategy uses financial engineering including at-the-market equity issuance, convertible debt, and perpetual preferred securities to accumulate Bitcoin in a leveraged manner.

IBIT, by contrast, is a spot ETF designed to passively track Bitcoin’s price without leverage or corporate risk.

IBIT has gained around 55% since listing in January 2024, while Strategy has risen roughly 250%, driven by its leveraged structure.

MSTR’s Cup And Handle Breakout

A cup and handle pattern formed almost perfectly from February to April.

The cup scoops from $107 at the lows and curves back up to the $164-$165 neckline. Last week’s breakout candle cleared it decisively.

The measured move from this cup targets $220-$230, which lines up with the 200 EMA at $207.21 as the first major stop along the way.

All EMAs are now below price—20 EMA at $140.22, 50 EMA at $141.57, 100 EMA at $164.45—swept in one week. The SAR at $127.69 sits far below, confirming trend reversal.

Key support sits at $164.45 (100 EMA), then $141.57 (50 EMA).

Meanwhile, resistance clusters at $180, then $207.21 (200 EMA), then $220-$230 (cup target).

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