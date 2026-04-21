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Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Digital Money Golden Coin - Technology an
April 21, 2026 7:40 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate As Markets Wait For Middle East News

Bitcoin trades around $76,000 as sentiment remained neutral amid hopes of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire extension.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $238.4 million in net inflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $67.8 million in net inflows.  

Meme coin market capitalization is up 5.8% over the past 24 hours at $38.4 billion.

Trader Commentary: 

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin is consolidating but still maintaining a clear upward trend, suggesting potential for further gains.

He added that a move toward $85,000 could take two to three weeks, noting that Bitcoin often lags movements in the Nasdaq Composite.

Ted Pillows noted Ethereum is trading around $2,300, with a CME gap above $2,400 that could be filled in the near term. He cautioned that once this level is reached, a reversal may follow.

ChartNerd pointed to a rare historical signal reappearing on XRP, which previously marked major cycle bottoms. While not definitive, the signal raises the possibility of a longer-term accumulation opportunity if past patterns repeat.

Bitcoin OG Lucky said Solana is consolidating around $85 with limited directional momentum. He noted that prolonged range-bound trading could build pressure for a breakout, though timing remains uncertain.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a surge in Dogecoin network activity, with transaction volume nearing $800 million on Apr. 16, the highest level recorded this year.

Image: Shutterstock

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