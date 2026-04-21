Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Introduces New Platform To Help AI Agents Discover And Pay For Services

The Marketplace For AI Agents

Armstrong took to X to share the news about the launch of Agentic(.)market, deeming it a “discovery layer” for AI agents.

“For the agentic economy to overtake the human economy, agents need a way to discover services,” Armstrong stated.

Important Details To Know

The platform’s website calls it “the home for tracking adoption of agentic commerce.” It featured various services, spanning social media, travel, infrastructure, and cryptocurrency intelligence.

Users can get their agents added to the marketplace to access these services. Additionally, they could get their own services listed and add payment support. The only condition is that they should be compatible with the x402 payments standard.

The Rise Of Agentic Commerce

Agentic payments mark a significant leap in fintech, where AI agents go beyond reasoning and recommendation to finalize transactions on behalf of humans.

Armstrong had earlier expressed confidence that AI agents would increasingly transact using cryptocurrency wallets and may soon execute more financial transactions than humans.

Last month, the Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) platform launched its own payment infrastructure, enabling agents to make payments using the World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin.

Price Action: Coinbase shares rose 0.05% in overnight trading after closing 2.57% higher at $211.63 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro.

COIN stock excelled in short-term price gains but underperformed in medium- and long-term horizons, paired with a very low Momentum score, according to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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