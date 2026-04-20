Grok Notes MSTR’s Influence On Bitcoin

When venture capitalist Jason Calacanis asked what Bitcoin’s price would be without Michael Saylor’s cryptocurrency treasury firm, Grok declined to provide an “exact” figure.

“But absent that consistent bid, we’d probably be $10,000–$20,000 lower based on volume and whale-effect analyses,” the AI chatbot said.

‘Narrative Of Institutional Adoption’

Grok stated that Strategy’s steady demand, coupled with the “narrative of institutional adoption,” created real upward pressure on Bitcoin. Without this backing, BTC’s current price would “likely be noticeably lower.”

When a user asked Grok to stick to the last four months, its response was largely similar.

Strategy Extends BTC Buying Streak

Grok’s analysis comes in the wake of Strategy’s latest acquisition, which brought its total Bitcoin holdings to 815,061 BTC, bought for approximately $61.56 billion at an average cost basis of $75,527.

With Bitcoin trading around $75,000, Strategy’s position sits roughly at breakeven. This purchase ranked as Strategy's third-largest on record and the biggest weekly acquisition since November 2024.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s market cap sits at $59.61 billion, compared to $61.63 billion in BTC holdings. This means that the stock is trading at a discount to its net asset value.

Saylor has previously defended Strategy’s business model, asserting that as long as Bitcoin increases by 1.25% annually, Strategy can maintain its dividend payments indefinitely and boost shareholder value.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $75,821, up 1.84% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares fell 0.10% lower in after-hours trading after closing 2.58% higher at $170.81 during Monday’s regular trading session.

The stock lacked strength across the short-, medium-, and long-term, earning a very low Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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