Leading cryptocurrencies rose on Monday, while stocks ended lower amid mixed signals from President Donald Trump on the Iran conflict.

Crypto Market Rebounds

Bitcoin spiked to an intraday high of $76,575, bolstered by a 20% jump in 24-hour trading volume. Ethereum reclaimed $2,300, while XRP and Dogecoin also lifted.

Over $270 million was liquidated in the past 24 hours, predominantly in short positions, according to Coinglass data.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose 3.70% over the last 24 hours. However, whale and retail traders on Binance were bearish on BTC, evidenced by higher number of shorts vis-à-vis longs.

"Fear" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.56 trillion, up 1.98% over the last 24 hours.

Stocks Struggle Amid Uncertainty

Stocks edged lower on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 4.87 points, or 0.01%, to settle at 49,442.56. The S&P 500 fell 0.24% to close at 7,109.14, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite shed 0.26% to finish at 24,404.39.

Mixed signals on the ongoing Iran war kept investors on edge. Trump asserted on Truth Social that his administration would secure a "far better" deal with Iran compared to his predecessors.

This after threatening to "knock out every single power plant" in Iran if they don't agree to a deal

Meanwhile, Iran has not changed its decision not to participate in the next round of Pakistani-mediated talks with the U.S., according to the regime-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

Oil prices continued to decline, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropping 1.51% to $88.26 per barrel.

Stronger Week Ahead For BTC?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez explained why Bitcoin remains in a "macro bear market."

They highlighted how, between 2023 and 2025, Bitcoin went through several periods of consolidation before pushing higher.

Since October 2025, however, Bitcoin has been consolidating before pushing lower.

Michaël van de Poppe, another well-known cryptocurrency commentator on X, noted that the risk-off weekend BTC correction was "quite normal" and there's no reason why it wouldn't go "higher."

Van De Poppe anticipated a "stronger" week ahead, adding. "I think that $85,000-$88,000 is likely in May, if there’s no change in geopolitical sense."

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