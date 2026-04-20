Bitcoin Holds $76,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Gain 1%

Bitcoin is holding above $75,000 as crypto markets hope for a positive resolution of U.S.-Iran talks on Tuesday.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 138,626 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $390.5 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $663.9 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Chiliz, edgeX and MemeCore.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin remains on track to post a double-digit gain this month, following a modestly positive performance in the previous month. He noted that this resilience comes despite ongoing global uncertainties and the sharp correction earlier in the year, suggesting underlying strength in the current structure.

Trader Rekt Capital highlighted that Bitcoin has closed above the approximate $73,000 neckline of a double-bottom pattern, signaling an early-stage breakout.

However, price remains below the 21-week exponential moving average (EMA), which continues to act as resistance. He said a retest of the neckline is likely, with the EMA potentially pushing price lower before a confirmed breakout.

Crypto Tony, meanwhile, pointed to $76,300 as a near-term downside target, indicating that short-term volatility could still test lower levels before any sustained move higher.

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