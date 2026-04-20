Bitcoin Could Run To $95,000 Or Crash To $70,000: Here's What Technical Analysis Says

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) analysts have identified $76,000 as the early warning level that determines whether the cryptocurrency runs to $95,000 or crashes back to $70,000.

The $76,000 Early Warning Signal

Prominent analyst DonAlt from Technical Roundup says $76,000 represents the previous month’s high and serves as the first test of whether the current breakout will hold.

A move below $76,000 doesn’t kill the rally but signals early weakness.

“I think 76 is quite aggressive, but if you’re trading lower time frames, I think that does make sense,” Don said.

“I’m just kind of looking at $70,000. If we start losing $70,000 again, I think then it’s truly over this time,” he added.

The weekly open sits at $70,000, which represents the origin of the entire impulse. Losing that level means total loss of momentum and a return inside the range.

The $82,000-$95,000 Road Map

The next resistance zone sits at $82,000 on the monthly timeframe, though analysts expect this level to provide minimal resistance based on historical patterns.

“I don’t think $86,000 if we manage to get to $86,000 I don’t think it does anything,” Don said. “And then there’s another decent level at $95,000. That’s a decent level to kind of think about maybe taking some profit.”

The prior range before the complete breakdown sits between $86,000 and $94,000 on the weekly timeframe.

Most trading activity occurred in the high $80,000s rather than the low $80,000s.

Why Lower Time Frames Matter

On the daily and 4-hour charts, the breakout originated from $75,000.

A return to $76,000 would represent a significant retracement of that breakout candle, signaling the rally might be losing steam.

“Below $75,000 starts looking really bad if you’re a low time frame trader,” Don said. “On the weekly you could retest $72,000-$73,000 and still be fine.”

The Weekly Close Test

Bitcoin broke above the $71,000 level that has defined resistance for months.

The key now is whether the weekly close holds above this level with enough time and space to create a higher low if there’s a pullback.

Key support sits at $70,000 (weekly open), then $71,000 (range high). Resistance clusters at $76,000 (previous month high), then $82,000 (monthly level), then $86,000-$94,000 (prior range), then $95,000.

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