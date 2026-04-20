Ripple Gets Quantum-Ready With Multi-Phase XRP Ledger Update Plan

Ripple has unveiled a multi-phase plan to prepare the XRP Ledger (CRYPTO: XRP) for potential risks posed by quantum computing, as concerns grow around future threats to blockchain security.

XRP Ledger's Built-In Advantages

Ripple said there is no immediate danger to current cryptographic systems. However, it warned of a long-term risk known as "harvest now, decrypt later," where attackers could store encrypted data today and decode it once quantum computing capabilities mature.

To address this, the XRP Ledger is adopting a phased approach rather than a single system-wide upgrade.

Ripple highlighted several existing advantages within the network, including native key rotation and seed-based key generation. These features allow users to update their cryptographic keys without moving funds, reducing exposure during transitions to more secure systems.

The company said its strategy is designed to preserve current network performance while gradually introducing post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Multi-Phase Roadmap Toward "Q-Day" Readiness

Ripple's roadmap consists of four key stages aimed at ensuring long-term resilience:

Developing emergency recovery mechanisms for a potential "Q-Day," when quantum computers could break existing cryptography

Testing and evaluating quantum-resistant algorithms

Integrating these new cryptographic methods alongside current systems

Transitioning fully to post-quantum cryptography, with a target timeline around 2028

The approach focuses on maintaining security and scalability while minimizing disruption to users and developers.

Quantum computing poses a theoretical risk to blockchain networks by potentially exposing private keys derived from public keys, especially for accounts that have already conducted transactions.

Image: Shutterstock