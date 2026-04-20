XRP Up 7% Dogecoin Gains 4% In 1 Week: Is This The Start Of A Breakout?

Traders remain cautiously optimistic about near-term momentum, though both assets are approaching technical inflection points.

XRP Flashes Bullish Signal

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said XRP's SuperTrend indicator has turned bullish on the daily chart for the first time since Jan. 17, suggesting a potential shift away from sustained selling pressure.

He identified $1.55 as a critical resistance level. A decisive daily close above that mark would confirm bullish momentum and could trigger a relief rally.

If momentum continues, Martinez said the next upside target is near $1.90, with the SuperTrend now acting as a trailing support level beneath price action.

He also noted that XRP is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, a structure that typically precedes a volatility breakout. While such setups often result in significant moves, the direction remains unclear until a confirmed breakout occurs.

Dogecoin Faces Short-Term Test

For Dogecoin, Martinez pointed to a potential short-term cooling phase after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal on the 12-hour chart, suggesting weakening momentum over the next one to four candles.

He identified $0.102 as immediate resistance. If DOGE fails to break above that level, it could retreat toward $0.09 support.

However, a sustained 12-hour close above $0.102 would invalidate the bearish signal and potentially open the path toward $0.110.

Both XRP and Dogecoin are now trading at technically sensitive levels, where near-term direction may depend on whether buyers can sustain breakouts or if resistance triggers another consolidation phase.

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