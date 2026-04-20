Forget What You Think You Know About Bitcoin—Strategy's STRC Changed Everything, Bitwise Exec Says

STRC Introduces Semi-Monthly Dividends

Park highlighted Strategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) proposed STRC structure, which would pay semi-monthly dividends instead of the traditional semi-annual or monthly schedules seen in most corporate debt instruments.

He said the change reflects a broader shift in investor behavior, where market participants increasingly prefer more frequent payouts. Faster distribution cycles, he noted, can improve liquidity and make capital more efficient.

According to Park, the design of STRC is intended to stabilize pricing, reduce cyclical volatility, increase liquidity, and support stronger investor demand.

He added that the instrument demonstrates how digital finance can enable more continuous capital movement, rather than being constrained by legacy payment timelines.

Yield Structure And Investor Impact

Park also pointed to the financial implications of more frequent payouts.

He noted that a bond yielding 10% but distributing returns semi-monthly instead of semi-annually can improve effective annual returns by about 25 basis points over time due to compounding effects.

Beyond STRC itself, Park argued the development supports a broader thesis within the crypto industry: the real transformation is not just 24/7 trading, but 24/7 credit and cash flow.

He said this evolution strengthens the case for tokenization and stablecoin-based financial systems, where capital can move continuously across markets without traditional settlement constraints.

Park concluded that finance is gradually shifting toward shorter payout cycles, from weekly to daily, and eventually toward real-time settlement, with STRC positioned as a bridge between TradFi and crypto-native infrastructure.

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