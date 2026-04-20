Bitcoin Holds $75,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Week Flat On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Bitcoin is holding near $75,000, following $663.9 million in net inflows into Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $127.5 million in net inflows.

Meme coin market capitalization is trading relatively flat with a 0.5% drop over the past 24 hours at $37.1 billion

Trader Commentary:

Trader Titan of Crypto said Bitcoin has faced another weekly rejection at a critical market structure level, signaling potential weakness. He noted that unless BTC reclaims this level soon, the broader trend may remain bearish.

Crypto Tony said Ethereum must reclaim the $2,302 level before any bullish setup can be confirmed. Until then, he remains cautious on long positions.

Ted Pillows identified liquidity clusters around $90 (upside) and $85 (downside), with a potential dip first to sweep lower liquidity amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted XRP is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, with a potential 35% move likely once a breakout occurs.

Trader Tardigrade highlighted a bullish divergence on the hourly chart, suggesting weakening selling pressure and a possible upward reversal.

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