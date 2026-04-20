O’Leary Stresses On ‘Disciplined’ Crypto Strategy

O'Leary took to X, sharing a clip from his appearance on The Breakdown dated April 14, in which he said that BTC and ETH provide all the liquidity one needs and help capture 95%-97% of the volatility.

“The rest? Noise. No liquidity, no institutional interest, no future,” O’Leary, also known as “Mr Wonderful,” stated. “I cut the garbage and kept what works.”

How O’Leary Trimmed His Crypto Portfolio

He reduced his cryptocurrency portfolio from 27 to three holdings, including USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) , after the October 2025 cryptocurrency crash, and doesn’t see altcoins bouncing back strongly.

O’Leary added that “scraping away” these altcoins since last October has been healthy for the ecosystem.

O’Leary’s remarks echoed his previous stance on cryptocurrency investments. He has consistently advocated for a focused approach, prioritizing BTC and ETH as the true “gold standards” of crypto.

He also revealed that Bitcoin and Ethereum made up 90% of his cryptocurrency portfolio.

Bitcoin Dominance Grows

Notably, CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index had a value of 37 as of this writing, suggesting a moderate "Bitcoin Season." Altcoin Season typically happens if 75% of the top 100 coins outperform Bitcoin over the last 90 days.

Additionally, the total market share of altcoins contracted from 30.9% to 29.7% over the last 30 days, while Bitcoin's dominance rose from 58.4% to 59.2%

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $74,655.17, down 1.17% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ETH traded down 2.36% at $2,285 at last check.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com