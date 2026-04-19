Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside stock futures Sunday evening as tensions between the U.S. and Iran increased dramatically over the weekend.

Crypto Market In Red

Bitcoin sharply retreated from $76,000 as trading volume spiked 20% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum dipped below $2,300, while XRP and Dogecoin also traded in the red.

Over $415 million was liquidated in the past 24 hours, with $335 million in long positions alone wiped out, according to Coinglass data.

Open interest in Bitcoin futures fell 3.76% over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, sentiment among whale and retail traders on Binance flipped "neutral."

"Fear" sentiment persisted in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.51 trillion, following a decline of 1.62% increase in the last 24 hours.

Stock Futures Slide As Hostilities Resume

Stock futures sold off sharply on Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 444 points, or 0.89%, as of 8:44 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.70%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures declined 0.66%.

Geopolitical tensions worsened over the weekend after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. attacked and took "full custody" of an Iranian-flagged commercial vessel that was trying to get past a naval blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian said U.S. actions are a "clear violation" of the ceasefire understanding and that Iranian forces are ready for a comprehensive defense, according to state-controlled media IRIB.

Oil prices lifted, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures surging 7.50% to $90.12 per barrel.

Bitcoin’s Struggles To Continue?

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Killa noted BTC’s positive momentum "fading" after a prolonged green run.

"Green bars are gradually weakening, suggesting momentum is stalling," the analyst said. "With the market still range bound, it's plausible delta shifts red from here, leading to late longs being flushed out."

Rekt Capital, another well-known cryptocurrency commentator on X, outlined a potential retest of Bitcoin's support at $73,000, with a successful hold confirming the upside breakout pattern.

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