Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Vlad Tenev at the 9th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony Arrivals at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA
April 19, 2026 4:01 PM 2 min read

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Opened Up About What Success Means To Him And The Legacy He Would Be 'Excited' To Tell His Grandkids

Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), once stated that success, in his view, is creating “dramatically” more value for the world than for oneself.

Everyone Should Have Skin In the Game, Says Tenev

Appearing on The Knowledge Project Podcast on March 3, Tenev said that he would feel “good” if the aggregate impact on the rest of the world is “much bigger” than what happens to him.

“I think that’s what’s pushing me to further ownership so that everyone has skin in the game,” the technology entrepreneur said

The Legacy Tenev Is Chasing

Tenev envisioned a future where more people own the “great industries” of the U.S., creating a population that is smarter and wealthier, and consequently a “more stable and prosperous society.”

“I think that’s a legacy that I would get excited to tell my grandchildren proudly about when they’re, you know, huddled around the fire on Christmas,” he said with a smile.

Tenev has frequently pushed for a more inclusive financial system. He said a few weeks back that while his early career was about proving the ability to build something meaningful, the focus has since shifted to “what deserves to exist.”

Robinhood’s Rise

Launched in 2013, Robinhood has grown into one of the top retail brokerage firms, allowing individual investors to trade stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

The firm is currently valued at over $77 billion. Last year, its revenue reached a record $4.5 billion, marking a 52% year-over-year growth.

Tenev's fortune has climbed rapidly in tandem with the company's rise. Forbes estimates his net worth at $5.3 billion as of this writing.

Price Action: Robinhood shares fell 0.97% in after-hours trading after closing 0.54% lower at $86.85 during Thursday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 23%.

Benzinga's Edge data highlights HOOD's strength in short-term momentum, contrasted by lagging medium and long-term trends, with Growth acting as a key support factor

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved