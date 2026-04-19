Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), once stated that success, in his view, is creating “dramatically” more value for the world than for oneself.

Everyone Should Have Skin In the Game, Says Tenev

Appearing on The Knowledge Project Podcast on March 3, Tenev said that he would feel “good” if the aggregate impact on the rest of the world is “much bigger” than what happens to him.

“I think that’s what’s pushing me to further ownership so that everyone has skin in the game,” the technology entrepreneur said

The Legacy Tenev Is Chasing

Tenev envisioned a future where more people own the “great industries” of the U.S., creating a population that is smarter and wealthier, and consequently a “more stable and prosperous society.”

“I think that’s a legacy that I would get excited to tell my grandchildren proudly about when they’re, you know, huddled around the fire on Christmas,” he said with a smile.

Tenev has frequently pushed for a more inclusive financial system. He said a few weeks back that while his early career was about proving the ability to build something meaningful, the focus has since shifted to “what deserves to exist.”

Robinhood’s Rise

Launched in 2013, Robinhood has grown into one of the top retail brokerage firms, allowing individual investors to trade stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies.

The firm is currently valued at over $77 billion. Last year, its revenue reached a record $4.5 billion, marking a 52% year-over-year growth.

Tenev's fortune has climbed rapidly in tandem with the company's rise. Forbes estimates his net worth at $5.3 billion as of this writing.

Price Action: Robinhood shares fell 0.97% in after-hours trading after closing 0.54% lower at $86.85 during Thursday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock has plunged 23%.

Benzinga's Edge data highlights HOOD's strength in short-term momentum, contrasted by lagging medium and long-term trends, with Growth acting as a key support factor

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com