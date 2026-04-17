Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Golden,Bitcoin,Cryptocurrency,Concept,With,Floating,Coins,And,Digital,Technology
April 17, 2026 2:59 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Surges To $77,000 As Market Flips To Greed On Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jumping 3%

Bitcoin climbed to $77,000 on Friday, coinciding with nearly $1 billion in liquidations of mostly shorts.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 182,798 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $818.97 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $26.05 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $18.02 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include RaveDAO, Ethena and Aerodrome Finance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Ted Pillows noted heavy sell walls forming between $78,000 and $80,000, creating a strong resistance zone. He also warned that downside liquidity is thin until around $73,000, meaning a sharp pullback could occur if selling pressure accelerates.

Crypto Lens sees Bitcoin is approaching a critical rejection area near $79,500. He suggested this level could act as a major resistance point, potentially triggering a deeper correction toward the $44,000–$38,000 range if momentum fails.

Titan Of Crypto pointed to early signs of a potential range expansion. Bitcoin is holding above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, while RSI has broken a long-term downtrend—signals that momentum may be shifting in favor of a broader directional move after weeks of consolidation.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved