Bitcoin Surges To $77,000 As Market Flips To Greed On Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jumping 3%

Bitcoin climbed to $77,000 on Friday, coinciding with nearly $1 billion in liquidations of mostly shorts.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 182,798 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $818.97 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $26.05 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $18.02 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include RaveDAO, Ethena and Aerodrome Finance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Ted Pillows noted heavy sell walls forming between $78,000 and $80,000, creating a strong resistance zone. He also warned that downside liquidity is thin until around $73,000, meaning a sharp pullback could occur if selling pressure accelerates.

Crypto Lens sees Bitcoin is approaching a critical rejection area near $79,500. He suggested this level could act as a major resistance point, potentially triggering a deeper correction toward the $44,000–$38,000 range if momentum fails.

Titan Of Crypto pointed to early signs of a potential range expansion. Bitcoin is holding above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, while RSI has broken a long-term downtrend—signals that momentum may be shifting in favor of a broader directional move after weeks of consolidation.

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