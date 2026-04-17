Dogecoin Jumps 6% As 'Gold-Backed DOGE' Plan Emerges

Dogecoin Cash Announces Gold-Backed Token Plan

Dogecoin Cash Inc. proposed a framework where one billion tokens would equal one gram of physical gold.

The system would create tokens only when gold enters custody and remove them from circulation upon verified redemption.

“We are evaluating a framework that seeks to integrate verifiable ownership of physical gold with blockchain-based auditability and precision,” management said in a statement.

“The objective is to determine whether a system can be structured in which real-world assets, mathematically defined units, and transparent digital infrastructure operate within a disciplined and verifiable environment,” they added

The initiative remains in the development phase with no tokens issued or timeline set. Full technical documentation is still forthcoming.

What Is Dogecoin Cash Inc?

Dogecoin Cash has no formal affiliation with the creation of Dogecoin or upkeep of the protocol.

The company previously operated as Cannabis Sativa Inc., focusing on telehealth services and cannabis products, before it renamed itself in late 2024.

Tokenized gold isn’t a new concept. Tether’s (CRYPTO: USDT) $2.7 billion XAUT token and Paxos’s nearly $2.4 billion PAX Gold (PAXG) measure their tokens in ounces pegged to the price of real gold.

Such tokens have surged in value and demand in recent months as gold rose to new all-time highs.

Dogecoin Price Breaks Above $0.10 Resistance

DOGE closed above $0.10 for the first time in weeks. The descending channel from October has been broken, with price pushing above the upper trendline today and sitting above the 20 EMA at $0.09423 and 50 EMA at $0.09594 simultaneously.

The MACD has crossed bullish on the daily—the blue line moved above the signal line with the histogram flipping green. Last time this happened, DOGE ran from $0.12 to $0.16.

The support base between $0.088-$0.095 held for six weeks and is now the floor. The 100 EMA at $0.10639 is the next resistance, followed by $0.13008 (200 EMA).

Key support sits at $0.09594 (50 EMA), then $0.09423 (20 EMA). Resistance clusters at $0.10639 (100 EMA), then $0.13008 (200 EMA).

Polymarket Prediction Comes True

On Polymarket, the odds of DOGE hitting $0.10 in April sat at 78% yesterday.

Today that market has settled at 100% with “Buy Yes” at essentially $0.00.

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