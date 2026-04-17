XRP Up 10% In A Week: What Do Prediction Markets Say?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has gained roughly 10% over the past week, with traders increasingly pointing to a potential breakout as price compression continues higher timeframes.

Price Structure Compressed

He says this compression, combined with several weekly indicators, is unusually significant.

Based on historical cycle behavior, he suggested XRP could eventually see a large move, potentially in the $8–$12 range in a strong bullish scenario.

XRP's weekly indicators (MACD, RSI, Stoch RSI) are very close to turning bullish but are not confirmed yet since the weekly candle has around three days left.

Momentum looks compressed and downside pressure may be fading, which could signal a potential volatility breakout if it confirms. However, everything can still reverse before the weekly close, so it's an early but unconfirmed setup rather than a guaranteed bullish signal.

Betting Markets Turn Bullish On XRP

Prediction platform Kalshi reported a 37% probability that XRP delivers a positive return in 2026, with traders recently increasing bullish positions. The data suggests growing speculative confidence compared with other major altcoins such as Ethereum and Solana.

In parallel, Ripple continues expanding its institutional footprint. The company recently partnered with Kyobo Life Insurance to enable Korea's first tokenized government bond settlement on blockchain, reducing settlement times from two days to near real-time execution.

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