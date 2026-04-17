Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Holders Move Over $300M From Robinhood: What Do They Know?

Large Outflows From Robinhood

According to Whale Alert data, both tokens recorded significant transfers from Robinhood into private wallets, a move typically interpreted as reduced near-term selling pressure.

Dogecoin holders moved more than 2.56 billion DOGE, worth roughly $245 million, across five transactions, marking one of the largest single-day liquidity withdrawals in the asset's history.

Shiba Inu holders also transferred over 16 trillion SHIB, valued at approximately $95 million, into an unknown wallet in mid-April.

Additional large transfers included hundreds of millions of DOGE moving off Robinhood and Bithumb earlier in the month.

On Apr.9, around 327.3 million DOGE were moved from Robinhood to an unknown wallet.

Also, an approximate 900 million DOGE were transferred from Bithumb to an unknown wallet in early April.

Market participants often view such activity as a signal that investors are shifting assets into long-term cold storage, reducing exchange liquidity and potentially tightening supply.

Analysts Point To Accumulation Phase

Political economist Seth noted that Dogecoin is holding a key support zone where accumulation has been building. He suggested that a breakout above $0.10 could confirm a reversal of the weekly downtrend and signal a shift in momentum.

Trader Tardigrade added that Dogecoin previously showed rising RSI while price compressed, a bullish divergence that often precedes upward moves.

For Shiba Inu, analyst Javon Marks highlighted a breakout from a falling wedge pattern. He noted that similar historical setups have led to sharp rallies, potentially as high as 400%+ in prior cycles if momentum persists.

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