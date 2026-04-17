Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Holders Move Over $300M From Robinhood: What Do They Know?

Large Outflows From Robinhood
According to Whale Alert data, both tokens recorded significant transfers from Robinhood into private wallets, a move typically interpreted as reduced near-term selling pressure.
Dogecoin holders moved more than 2.56 billion DOGE, worth roughly $245 million, across five transactions, marking one of the largest single-day liquidity withdrawals in the asset's history.
Shiba Inu holders also transferred over 16 trillion SHIB, valued at approximately $95 million, into an unknown wallet in mid-April.
Additional large transfers included hundreds of millions of DOGE moving off Robinhood and Bithumb earlier in the month.
- On Apr.9, around 327.3 million DOGE were moved from Robinhood to an unknown wallet.
- Also, an approximate 900 million DOGE were transferred from Bithumb to an unknown wallet in early April.
Market participants often view such activity as a signal that investors are shifting assets into long-term cold storage, reducing exchange liquidity and potentially tightening supply.
Analysts Point To Accumulation Phase
Political economist Seth noted that Dogecoin is holding a key support zone where accumulation has been building. He suggested that a breakout above $0.10 could confirm a reversal of the weekly downtrend and signal a shift in momentum.
Trader Tardigrade added that Dogecoin previously showed rising RSI while price compressed, a bullish divergence that often precedes upward moves.
For Shiba Inu, analyst Javon Marks highlighted a breakout from a falling wedge pattern. He noted that similar historical setups have led to sharp rallies, potentially as high as 400%+ in prior cycles if momentum persists.
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